Fearing another embarrassment, Novak Djokovic withdraws from US Open

Fearing another round of public embarrassment, Novak Djokovic has decided to pull out of this year’s US Open, which starts on Monday next week.



Djokovic, who won his career 21st Grand Slam at this year’s Wimbledon Open, took to social media to announce his decision to withdraw from the US Open.

“Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote on Twitter.

Thanking his supporters, Djokovic wrote, “Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. ❤️ Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. 💪🏼 See you soon tennis world!”

Djokovic had to face public humiliation at this year’s Australian Open after he was deported due to his non-vaccinated status. He had to spend several days at a detention centre meant for illegal immigrants.

The US too has tightened its laws for the arrival of non-vaccinated people in the country.

Djokovic’s withdrawal has brightened the chances of Rafael Nadal, who will be seeking to add his career 23rd Grand Slam to his name. Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, currently the world number one player, too will be defending his US Open title, which won for the first time last year.