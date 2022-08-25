Why Did Massachusetts Woman Khoshay Sharifi Kill Father, Brother-In-Law, His Father? Last Chilling Facebook Post

A Massachusetts woman, identified as Khoshay Sharifi, has killed her father, brother-in-law and his father, sending shockwaves across America. What has added a fresh twist to the gruesome murder case is the chilling Facebook post written by the woman before she carried out the killings.

According to local media reports, Sharifi killed her father, brother-in-law and his father before killing herself. Three men killed by her were aged 56, 34, and 66.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the murder case.

Johnathan Blodgett, Essex District Attorney, was quoted by The Sun as saying, “We don’t speculate about the motive, as we’re pursuing this investigation.

“We have three crime scenes that we’re dealing with right now.”

Chilling Facebook Post

In her last Facebook post, Sharifi revealed how she recently learned how her sister had been abused by her husband for 14 years, adding that her own father was aware of the abuse but did nothing.

She wrote, “Several months ago, I found out that my sister has been abused by her husband for 14 years (since they first met). He has chocked her, slapped, kicked, swore at her & the most recent a year and a half ago has punched her in her face.

“My parents & his parents knew all these years but have not really done much but say “work it out” “what will people say if you separate” or even victim blaming.”

Sharifi said that she was exercising restraint in her selection of words since she feared that Facebook may delete her post.

“I’m trying to say all this as nice as I can so my post doesn’t get deleted. There’s no excuse for what he did. He kept doing it because no one did anything about it. How long did he think he would get away with it? They don’t realize that abuse can affect someone not just physically but also mentally. No form of abuse is ok,” she wrote.

Addressing her sister, she wrote, “I hope you start healing & actually teach your daughters that abuse is not ok as they have also witnessed him slap you. I asked how they felt about that & they said they were scared & didn’t know what to do. Let’s not pass this on to your kids as it has been passed on to you.”

Writing about her own father, Sharifi said that he had ‘also been abusive before & verbally but mostly financially abusive’ to her mother.

She continued, “”Maybe that’s why my mom did not protect her own daughter, because she’s a victim too. But that’s no excuse, how can you let your own daughter get abused.

“Also, don’t force me to be with the wrong person just for the sake of marriage. This whole mindset of “just work it out” needs to change because it is not healthy. I will not deal with this nonsense.”

An optician by profession, Sharifi hailed from Afghanistan before she migrated to the US.