Fans can’t hide excitement on reports of comedian Raju Srivastava gaining consciousness after 15 days

Comedian Raju Srivastava has reported gaining consciousness after 15 days, reported news agency ANI. Fans have taken to social media to share their excitement on the news of the comedian gaining consciousness.

Quoting Raju’s personal secretary Garvit Narang, ANI reported that the comedian was being monitored by doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi. Narang said that the comedian was showing a sign of improvement.

One fan wrote, “Best news of the day & month. Love Raju Srivastava.” Another fan commented, “The effect of people’s prayers! Famous comedian Raju Srivastava regained consciousness after 15 days, He is fighting a war between life and death. He need more prayers so keep it on.”

Raju had to be rushed to the hospital on 10 August he complained of chest pain chest and collapsed while working out at a gym.

Only a few days ago, several representatives of Indian TV channels had announced the comedian’s death.

Raju’s friend and comedian, Sunil Pal, had revealed that the former’s brain had stopped functioning.

Reacting to the news of Raju gaining consciousness, Sunil released a video message thanking the comedian’s fans for their prayers.