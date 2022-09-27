Fans pray for Deepika Padukone’s health after actor rushed to hospital

Fans have taken to social media to pray for the speedy recovery of actor Deepika Padukone, who had to be rushed to hospital on Monday night after feeling uneasy. According to reports, Deepika is recuperating at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital.
Deepika Padukone

Deepika’s team has not released any official statement on her health, but several media reports claimed that the actor underwent many tests at the hospital. These tests took more than half a day at the hospital.

A report by Pinkvilla had earlier claimed that Deepika had experienced an increased heart rate during the shooting of Project K, which also features Prabhas among others. She had chosen to go for a routine health check-up at Kamineni Hospital.

Meanwhile, fans have taken to social media to pray for her health.

Married to actor Ranveer Singh, Deepika will next be seen in Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film will also feature John Abraham.

 

Deepika’s last film with Shah Rukh was Chennai Express was a huge commercial success in 2013. Pathaan is set to hit cinemas in January in several languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

 

