Fans pray for Deepika Padukone’s health after actor rushed to hospital

Fans have taken to social media to pray for the speedy recovery of actor Deepika Padukone, who had to be rushed to hospital on Monday night after feeling uneasy. According to reports, Deepika is recuperating at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital.



Deepika’s team has not released any official statement on her health, but several media reports claimed that the actor underwent many tests at the hospital. These tests took more than half a day at the hospital.

A report by Pinkvilla had earlier claimed that Deepika had experienced an increased heart rate during the shooting of Project K, which also features Prabhas among others. She had chosen to go for a routine health check-up at Kamineni Hospital.

Meanwhile, fans have taken to social media to pray for her health.

#DeepikaPadukone wish you a speedy recovery ❤️❤️ — Bharti (@bharti0202) September 27, 2022

Hope #DeepikaPadukone gets well soon… koi bada problem na ho — Random Guy (@RandomGuy4731) September 27, 2022

Dear @deepikapadukone please take care of urself. Nothing is more important than mental and physical health. Take it easy… Take some time off work and spend more time relaxing ur mind… We want u on top of ur health. Stay blessed! — Filmy Gautam (@filmygautam) September 27, 2022

Please get better soon @deepikapadukone ❤️ — srk1000faces – Fan Account 🇩🇪 (@srk1000faces) September 27, 2022

@deepikapadukone You are fine. You are not alone in the struggle. We all love you. Take rest. You mean a lot to us. Your well being matters the most to us. ❤️🥺 — RS ❥ (@husbandsingh) September 27, 2022

Married to actor Ranveer Singh, Deepika will next be seen in Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film will also feature John Abraham.

Deepika’s last film with Shah Rukh was Chennai Express was a huge commercial success in 2013. Pathaan is set to hit cinemas in January in several languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.