Two Jaish terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces say

Indian security forces claimed on Tuesday that they had killed two terrorists from the terror outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammad, in the Kulgam area of Jammu and Kashmir. The killing of two Jaish terrorists came just a day after a militant from the same outfit was gunned down in the same district. Those killed have been identified as Mohammad Shafi Ganie of Batpora, Kulgam and Mohammad Asif Wani aka Yawar of Takia Gopalpora.



A report by news agency PTI said that security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Ahwatoo area of Kulgam district after they received a tip-off about the presence of militants there.

A police officer said that what started as a search operation soon turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at the security forces. Security forces also fired in retaliation.

Additional DGP (Kashmir Zone) Vijay Kumar tweeted, “#KulgamEncounterUpdate: The killed 02 categorised JeM #terrorists have been identified as Mohammad Shafi Ganie of Batpora, #Kulgam & Mohammad Asif Wani @ Yawar of Takia Gopalpora, Kulgam. 02 AK 47 rifles, ammunition recovered.”