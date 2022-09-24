Falguni Pathak lashes out at Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar for tinkering with ‘Maine Payal Hai Chhankai’?

Singer Falguni Pathak has launched a blistering attack against Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar for tinkering with her old classic, Maine Payal Hai Chhankai, which was a rage in the 90s. Neha has released a new video featuring Priyank Sharma and Dhanashree Verma in her new song titled O Sajna.

The song has been produced by Bhushan Kumar of the T-series company.

Falguni shared angry reactions of fans on her Insta story to make it abundantly clear that she was very angry with both Neha and Bhushan Kumar. One user wrote, “@nehakakkar, stop ruining our childhood. This is a classic 90s song, how can she destroy it? You just can’t sing like @falgunipathak12.”

“Bhushan Kumar (Tseries) carefully picking out all the hit songs of 90s and to make the shittiest possible remakes in Neha Kakkar’s voice,” wrote another fan.

One fan shared a similar sentiment as he wrote, ‘Indeed a blunder. Tseries has ruined our childhood memory.” Another fan wrote, ‘The recreation of the song is pathetic.”

Also Read: What Dhanashree Verma Said On Rumours Of Divorce With Yuzvendra Chahal; Gets Support From Indian Idol Judge Neha Kakkar

One of the screenshots shared by Falguni in her Insta story read, “How long you can go Neha Kakkar? Stop ruining our old classics for us. Falguni Pathak is the OG. Stop with it already.”

The original song was sung by Falguni and released in 1999. It had featured Falguni herself along with actors Vivan Bhatena and Nikhila Palat. The song had become a rage after its release.

Original song by Falguni Pathak:

New song by Neha Kakkar: