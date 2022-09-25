Chandigarh airport to be named after freedom fighter Bhagat Singh: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the Chandigarh airport will be named after freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.



“As a tribute to the great freedom fighter, it has been decided that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh,” Modi said in his monthly radio address, Mann Ki Baat.

Modi said that India would mark the anniversary of Bhagat Singh’s martyrdom on 28 September and to pay him tribute, the name of the Chandigarh airport will be changed after ‘Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s name’