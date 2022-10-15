Another Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir; LG vows to punish ‘terrorists’

Another Kashmiri Pandit has been shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir prompting the union territory’s Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, to warn ‘terrorists’ of severe consequences. The Kashmiri Pandit has been identified as Krishan Bhat.



Sinha tweeted, “Attack on Puran Krishan Bhat by terrorists in Shopian is a dastardly act of cowardice. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family. I assure the people that the perpetrators and those aiding and abetting terrorists will be severely punished.”

Bhat was gunned down Shopian in south Kashmir.

The Congress took a potshot at the Centre’s Narendra Modi government, which runs the administration in Jammu and Kashmir through the LG.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala tweeted, “Our heartfelt condolences to the family of deceased Kashmiri Pandit brother, who fell victim to mindless terrorism. Time for Modi Govt’s ‘double engine Sarkar’ to go beyond empty rhetoric and provide a road map for security, protection & rehabilitation of #Kashmiri Pandits.”

The Modi government had revoked the status of state for Jammu and Kashmir and downgraded it to a union territory as it abrogated Article 370 in 2019.