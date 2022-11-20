Entertainment industry stunned by tragic death of 24-year-old Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma

The Indian entertainment industry has been stunned by the news of the tragic death of 24-year-old Bengali actress, Aindrila Sharma. She died on Sunday days after suffering a brain stroke.

Aindrila, who had featured in famous Bengali TV shows such as ‘Jiyon Kathi’, ‘Jhumur’ and ‘Jiban Jyoti’ among others, was being treated at a hospital in Howrah near Kolkata.

A native of the Murshidabad district, Aindrila became a popular face of the Bengali entertainment industry in a short period of time.

The young actress had survived cancer twice before resuming her acting career in 2015.

She is survived by her parents.

Meanwhile, fans and friends have been paying their tributes to the young actress on social media.

West Bengali Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “Deeply saddened at the untimely demise of our young artiste Aindrila Sharma. The talented actress won several accolades including the Tele Samman Award. My deepest condolences to her family, fans & friends. I pray they find the courage in this hour of grief.”

BJP leader Suvendhu Adhikari wrote on Twitter, “Deeply saddened by the passing away of 24 year old actress Aindrila Sharma. Art & artists never die. She would always remain alive in the hearts of her innumerous fans. Everyone will remember her fighting spirit. Heartfelt condolences to her family, friends & fans. Om Shanti.”

Actor Saayoni Ghosh wrote, “Gone too soon…Aindrila Sharma, you beauty!”

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha wrote on Twitter, “Deeply saddened to hear that the battle for life came to an end for young actress Aindrila Sharma. She was a fighter who defeated cancer twice. My deepest condolences to her family and fans.”

A report by news agency PTI said that the actress suffered from from Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare type of cancer that occurs in bones or in the soft tissue around the bones. She was treated with surgery and chemoradiation.