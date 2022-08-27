England thrash South Africa by innings and 85 runs to level series

England on Saturday thrashed South Africa by an innings and 85 runs in Manchester Test to level the series 1-1. This was after the visitors were bowled out for 179 in their second innings.

South Africa were bowled out for 151 in their first innings. England went on to amass a total of 415-9 before declaring their first innings. Skipper Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes had scored centuries.

South Africa meekly surrendered before the English attack led by James Anderson and Ollie Robinson as they picked up three and four wickets respectively.

Speaking after the match, Anderson told BBC, “We didn’t expect to bowl them out for less than 240-odd today but it was enjoyable. As a bowling group we absolutely loved it.

“Every time I play cricket it could be the last so I just enjoy the experience. I could retire tomorrow and be delighted – but I’m not!

“Ollie Robinson bowled brilliantly. He could have had more wickets in the first innings and he got better and better.”

South Africa skipper Dean Elgar said, “It was a reality check for us and we lost it in the first innings. You need runs in Test cricket. We were way short.

“It’s all set up for the third Test – two proud nations and a great stadium.”

The final Test will be played at Kia Oval in London on 8 September.