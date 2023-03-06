England lose to Bangladesh by 50 runs, denied clean sweep by Tigers

England on Monday lost to Bangladesh in the third and the final ODI by 50 runs as the hosts avoided a clean sweep in the series. England won the series 2-1.



Batting first, Bangladesh were all out for 246 in 48.4 overs with Shakib Al Hasan making 75 from 71 balls to emerge as the top scorer for his side. Mushfiqur Rahim made 70, while Najmul Hossain Shanto chipped in with 53.

What appeared to be an easy target for England ended in a defeat for the visitors as they were bowled out for 196 in little over 43 overs. Shakib was the tormentor-in-chief for England as the Bangladeshi all-rounder finished with a spell of 4-35 in 10 overs.

Reacting to his side’s defeat, English skipper Jos Buttler said after the match, “We wanted desperately to win the game today but we’re delighted to win the series.

“I think we got everything from the series that we wanted. We wanted to play on wickets like this and the two that we played on in Dhaka. It’s great preparation for us and great to challenge ourselves in these conditions, which I’ve said, are the conditions we find the hardest.”

His Bangladeshi counterpart, Tamim Iqbal, said that he and his teammates were ‘really looking forward to this game.’ “…We wanted to finish the series on a high. Still disappointed that we lost the series, we take a lot of pride in the ODI format and especially when we are playing at home,” Iqbal was quoted by the BBC as saying.