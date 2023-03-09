Condolences pour in for Satish Kaushik on actor’s death: Kiku Sharda of The Kapil Sharma Show writes heartfelt note

Veteran actor Satish Kaushik died on Thursday of a heart attack at the age of 66. Condolences have poured in from celebrities for the veteran actor with Kiku Sharda of The Kapil Sharma Show terming the development ‘shocking.

Sharda shared a photo of Kaushik on Instagram as he wrote, “It’s shocking, what a wonderful human being and such a fabulous talent. You will be missed Satishji. Om Shanti 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻.”

Kaushik had recently made several appearances on The Kapil Sharma Show.

The veteran actor hailed from Mahendragarh district Haryana and was appointed chairman of the Haryana Film Promotion Board by the Khattar government a few years ago.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar condoled the demise of actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik, who was the chairman of the Haryana Film Promotion Board, and said he will always be remembered for his unmatched acting and direction.

“Extremely shocked by the untimely demise of renowned film director, actor and chairman of Haryana Film Promotion Board Mr. Satish Kaushik. He will always be remembered for his unmatched acting and direction,” Khattar said in a tweet in Hindi.

Actor Anupam Kher tweeted, “”I know that death is the ultimate truth but never in my dreams I thought that I would have to write this about my best friend Satish Kaushik. A sudden full stop to 45 years of friendship. Life will never be the same without you Satish! Om Shanti.”

Kaushik had taken to Twitter on Wednesday to share the photos of his Holi celebrations with lyricist Javed Akhtar, actors Ali Fazal and his wife Richa Chadha among others as he wrote, “Colourful Happy Fun #Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @Javedakhtarjadu @babaazmi @AzmiShabana @tanviazmi .. met the newly wed beautiful couple @alifazal9 @RichaChadha .. wishing Happy Holi to everyone 🌹🌹🌹🌺🌺🌺🌺 #friendship #festival #Holi2023 #colors.”

An alumnus of the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India, Kaushik was a multi-faceted personality who co-wrote the dialogues for Kundan Shah’s “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro” with Ranjit Kapoor. He also played the role of Ashok, the assistant to Pankaj Kapur’s corrupt contractor Tarneja in 1983 cult classic.

Another memorable role of Kaushik is of the lovable Calendar in Shekhar Kapoor’s sci-fi drama “Mr India”, the cook at the orphanage run by Anil Kapoor’s character in the film.