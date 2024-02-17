Pakistani cricket expert allegedly assaults wife on camera, issues justification

A Pakistani cricket expert has been caught assaulting his wife on camera while the man was busy recording a programme. Mohsin Ali later reacted angrily when the video of his alleged brutality went viral.



In the viral video, one Rizwan Haider could be seen discussing the game of cricket while Mohsin Ali was waiting for his turn in the other frame. It was at this moment when a woman’s voice could be heard in Ali’s frame. Visibly exasperated by the disturbance, he turns to his left and flings his hand. It’s not seen if he indeed turned to his left to assault his wife.

However, in the second video, Ali was seen reacting angrily to the allegation of domestic violence. He told a viewer, “When you are recording something LIVE and then you face disturbance, then you yourself will resort to some violence.”

He told the viewer that he was married to his wife for 31 years. “You are not as old as I’ve been married for. Tell this to those who are the product of domestic violence. I thank Allah that I respect my wife, mother and sister and that’s why I’ve been able to complete 31 years of marital life.”

Mohsin ali exposed|Caught Beating his alleged wife. pic.twitter.com/39JEybxY92 — Bewada babloo 🧉 (@babloobhaiya3) February 16, 2024

