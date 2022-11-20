Tesla founder Elon Musk has once again found himself at the receiving end as Twitter users attacked the world’s richest man for his decision to reinstate the Twitter account of former US President Donald Trump. Musk announced the reinstatement of Trump’s account after conducting a brief poll on the microblogging site.

Taking to Twitter, Musk wrote, “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei.”

Earlier a poll conducted by Musk on Twitter had showed that 52 percent of users wanted Trump back on the social media platform owned by the Tesla founder. The poll More than 15 million users had taken part in the Twitter poll.

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

Musk later claimed that 134 million people had seen the poll on Twitter.

The decision to reinstate Trump’s account evoked angry reactions from many Twitter users. One wrote in anger, “Fu** Donald Trump and fu** Elon Musk.” Another commented, “Donald Trump led an attempt to violently overthrow an American election. He should NEVER be pardoned. He should be in jail.”

Donald Trump led an attempt to violently overthrow an American election. He should NEVER be pardoned. He should be in jail. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 20, 2022

Fuck Donald Trump and fuck Elon Musk. — Mayo 🌻 (@MayoIsSpicyy) November 20, 2022

Donald Trump is boring. — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) November 20, 2022

Worth remembering that the reason Donald Trump was kicked off Twitter is that, after he directed an angry mob to the Capitol to overturn the election, Twitter (and Facebook) decided there was a significant risk he’d cause more violence. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) November 20, 2022

Donald Trump’s Twitter account, which he used to organize a domestic terrorist attack against the United States Capitol in an effort to overthrow American democracy, has been reactivated by Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/DnIG3iUgad — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) November 20, 2022

The controversial former US President was banned from Twitter since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on 6 January 2021.