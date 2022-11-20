What Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani said on becoming grandparents as Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal become parents to twins

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani couldn’t hide their excitement after becoming grandparents to twins as daughter Isha Ambani and son-in-law Anand Piramal became parents.



The Ambanis, one of India’s richest families, said in a statement, “Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal blessed with twins on November 19, 2022. Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna are doing well.”

Isha, the twin-sister of Akash Ambani, married Anand Piramal in December 2018. As for Akash, he married Shloka Mehta in March in 2019.

Shloka and Akash became parents to son Prithvi in 2020.

While Anand is the executive director of the Piramal Group, Isha became the Director of Reliance Retail in August this year.