Elated Shah Rukh Khan hugs Virat Kohli amidst raging war between fans; encourages former India skipper to dance to Pathaan song as KKR crushes RCB by 81 runs

Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday hugged Virat Kohli after his side, Kolkata Knight Riders, crushed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 81 runs as the Bollywood megastar encouraged the former India skipper to shake a leg to the tune of Pathaan after the match. The video of the elated King Khan hugging Kohli after the match came amidst fans of both stars waging a war against each other on social media platforms.

Batting first, the KKR piled up a total of 204-7 in 20 overs with Rahmanullah Gurbaz making 57 from 44 balls. Shardul Thakur made 68 from 29 balls while Rinku Singh chipped in with 46 runs from 33 balls.

In reply, the RCB were bowled out for 123 in 17.4 overs. Skipper Faf du Plessis made 23, while Kohli made 21 from 18 balls.

Reacting to his side’s defeat, du Plessis said, “We had set it up nicely with the ball initially, probably at 90/5 around 13 overs, we kind of gave away 20-25 runs extra on this wicket. Shardul played incredibly well, he took the game away from us and KKR’s leg-spinners bowled brilliantly. They got on top of us, with Narine and Chakaravarthy, they put the squeeze on us really well.”

KKR skipper Nitish Rana said, “In the previous match, there were a lot of positives. We were seven down but still, we fought. Today we showed great fight. Gurbaz played a brilliant knock at the top of the order and Thakur changed the complexion of the game. Credit should also be given to Rinku as he played second fiddle to Thakur and paced his innings well. Umesh and Southee started decently with the ball. Then, our spinners bowled really well.”

Thakur was declared Player Of The Match.

However, Shah Rukh stole the show by making his appearance on the ground after the match. He was seen rushing to Kohli to give him a tight hug before encouraging him to dance to the tune of the famous song of his latest film, Pathaan. However, Kohli was unable to match the steps of King Khan. But a commentator was heard declaring the development as the victory of King Khan fans in light of their recent social media battle with the fans of Kohli.

Social media has been abuzz with the bitter fight between those supporting Kohli and fans of Shah Rukh Khan in recent days. Some social media users owing allegiance to Kohli were heard issuing death threats to Shah Rukh recently.