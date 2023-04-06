“Karma”: Notorious YouTuber Manish Kashyap, who wanted Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to face sedition charge, slapped with NSA in fake video case

In a huge blow to notorious YouTuber from Bihar, Manish Kashyap, the Tamil Nadu Police has slapped National Security Act against him in a fake video case. Not too long ago, Kashyap had wanted Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to face sedition charges after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested the latter in a drug racket case. Shah Rukh fans are now calling the slapping of the NSA against Kashyap ‘karma.’



Madurai Crime Branch police had registered a case against Kashyap and a special police team had travelled to Patna to bring him to Tamil Nadu. Kashyap was first arrested by the Bihar Police before being taken to Tamil Nadu.

Quoting Madurai Superintendent of Police Shiva Prasad, news agency PTI reported that Kashyap, who circulated fake videos of Bihari migrant labourers being attacked in Tamil Nadu, had been detained under the NSA.

Kashyap had appeared before the Madurai district court, which ordered the YouTuber to be remanded to judicial custody for 15 days. He’s currently languishing in Madurai central prison.

Also Read: Notorious YouTuber Tripurari Tiwari aka Manish Kashyap weeps in police custody; ridiculed for mocking ‘Pathaan’ Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan after arrest in fake case

Kashyap’s layers approached the Supreme Court on Thursday requesting the top court to urgently hear his case in light of the latest NSA charge against him. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud listed the matter for 10 April promising that there wouldn;t be any coercive action against him. However, according to Bar and Bench, when senior advocate Sanjay Hegde told the top court that Kashyap was already in police custody, CJI Chandrachud said, “Then we cannot say no coercive action.”

No sooner did the news of Kashyap being booked under the NSA become public, Twitter users began to call it karma since the notorious YouTuber had famously said that Aryan Khan should be booked under sedition even though the NCB later gave him a clean chit.

User Dr. Nimo Yadav wrote, “This is Manish Kashyap, a Supari YouTuber. At the behest of RW and boycott gang, he was demanding NSA on SRK and other Bollywood celebrities. Today he has been booked under NSA by Tamilnadu police. Karma at its very best.”

Also Read: Elated Gauri Khan shares first public excitement after Pathaan starring husband Shah Rukh Khan surpasses Baahubali’s box office success

Twitter user Priyanshu Kumar wrote, “That’s Called ‘KARMA’.”

Talking to a fan on Twitter, Shah Rukh had written on 20 February, “There’s a new restaurant called Karma. There’s no menu. You get what you deserve.”

Although King Khan never mentioned any names, his fans are quoting the famous tweet to link it to Kashyap.