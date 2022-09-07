India knocked out of Asia Cup after Pakistan beat Afghanistan in thrilling finish

India were knocked out of the Asia Cup 2022 after Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by one wicket in a thrilling finish on Wednesday. Playing in Sharjah, Pakistan achieved the target in the last over of the match with just one wicket remaining.



Batting first, Afghanistan made 129-6 in 20 overs.

Pakistan’s run chase started on a disastrous note after they lost their top three batters namely Mohammad Rizwan, skipper Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman when the team’s total was just 45. Their batting collapse continued as they continued to lose wickets at a regular interval.

Also Read: Virat Kohli shines but India lose to arch-rivals Pakistan in Asia Cup tie

They were reduced to 118-9 at the end of the 19th over and needed to score 11 runs in the last over. However, teenager Naseem Shah hit two huge sixes to secure a thrilling win for Pakistan.

With this, India’s hopes for a spot in the final evaporated as they crashed out of the competition.

Rohit Sharma’s side were defeated by Pakistan in their first Super match before losing to Sri Lanka in their second match.

This is India’s first humiliating defeat in Asia Cup. Team India had won the inaugural edition of the T20 Asia Cup in Bangladesh under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in 2016. They repeated the feat in 2018 under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy when the men in blue did not lose a single match in the competition.

Experts have raised questions on the captaincy of Rohit Sharma with Ravi Shastri asking why Mohammed Shami’s exclusion from the team. In his absence, the Indian pace attack has been exposed with Bhuvaneshvar Kumar, Hardik Pandya and newcomer Arshdeep Singh conceding far too many runs in the competition. Indian fast bowlers have also struggled in taking wickets in the competition even though they beat Pakistan in their first match, played on 28 August.