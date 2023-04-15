Demand for President’s Rule in Uttar Pradesh grows after Atiq Ahmed killed on LIVE TV amidst chanting of Jai Shri Ram

Demands for the imposition of President’s Rule in Uttar Pradesh have gained momentum in the aftermath of the chilling murder of gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed on LIVE TV. Atiq and his brother were killed amidst chanting of Jai Shri Ram amidst tight police security in Allahabad on Saturday evening.

Atiq’s son was killed in a police encounter on Friday. In the chilling video, the former parliamentarian could be seen emerging out of a police van along with his brother Ashraf as representatives from Indian media approached him for his reaction on his inability to attend his son’s funeral. Even before he could complete his sentence, a group of killers emerged from nowhere to shoot Atiq in his head before killing him and Ashraf.

The killers were later arrested by the police amidst chanting of Jai Shri Ram.

Netizens are now demanding the imposition of President’s Rule in Uttar Pradesh.

THE STATE IS A CRIMINAL. TIME FOR PRESIDENT’S RULE IN UP. Must set an example. This is not a democracy anymore. pic.twitter.com/h5TmnvllAJ — Ram Subramanian (@iramsubramanian) April 15, 2023

Also, no one will ask for President’s rule in Uttar Pradesh because there is no opposition in Uttar Pradesh as of now. — Captain Ghaziabad (@CaptainGzb) April 15, 2023

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf shot dead brutally while talking to media in persence of UP police at #Prayagraj.

Where is the Law & Order of #Uttarpardesh ?? Will you ask for president’s rule now.? @SuvenduWB@AmitShah @amitmalviya @DrSukantaBJP #AtiqAhmed #PrayagrajNews pic.twitter.com/jqiiEQPKIm — Kohinoor Mazumdar (@Kohinoortmcp) April 15, 2023

If this had happened in Punjab, everyone from center to godi media to SC would be after our lives with rants of President’s rule being blared out from every nook & corner, while the police & govt would be served notices by some human rights libbus. Why such free hand to UP? 🤔 https://t.co/PeZsjHfaTC — HBrar (@BrarH3M) April 15, 2023

There is no law, there is no order – Only Encounter! UP, India.

No one asking for President’s rule in UP .

Oh …. Well it’s just when something happens in Punjab right !! pic.twitter.com/9dGcH1pyIv — Armaan Singh (@ARMAANSINGH_21) April 15, 2023

Atiq’s murder has evoked strong reactions from Indian politicians and a former top cop from Jammu and Kashmir. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted, “Atiq and his brother were killed while in police custody and were handcuffed. Slogans of JSR were also raised. Their murder is a perfect example of Yogi’s big failure of law & order. Those celebrating encounter-raj are equally responsible for this murder.”

Former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Shesh Paul Vaid asked ‘whose criminal secrets were these assailants protecting?’ “Needs serious investigation by @Uppolice,” Vaid wrote.