Demand for President’s Rule in Uttar Pradesh grows after Atiq Ahmed killed on LIVE TV amidst chanting of Jai Shri Ram

By
JKR Staff
-
0

Demands for the imposition of President’s Rule in Uttar Pradesh have gained momentum in the aftermath of the chilling murder of gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed on LIVE TV. Atiq and his brother were killed amidst chanting of Jai Shri Ram amidst tight police security in Allahabad on Saturday evening.

Atiq’s son was killed in a police encounter on Friday. In the chilling video, the former parliamentarian could be seen emerging out of a police van along with his brother Ashraf as representatives from Indian media approached him for his reaction on his inability to attend his son’s funeral. Even before he could complete his sentence, a group of killers emerged from nowhere to shoot Atiq in his head before killing him and Ashraf.

The killers were later arrested by the police amidst chanting of Jai Shri Ram.

Netizens are now demanding the imposition of President’s Rule in Uttar Pradesh.

Atiq’s murder has evoked strong reactions from Indian politicians and a former top cop from Jammu and Kashmir. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted, “Atiq and his brother were killed while in police custody and were handcuffed. Slogans of JSR were also raised. Their murder is a perfect example of Yogi’s big failure of law & order. Those celebrating encounter-raj are equally responsible for this murder.”

Also Read: Strong reactions to chilling murder of Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf on LIVE TV amidst slogans of Jai Shri Ram

Former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Shesh Paul Vaid asked ‘whose criminal secrets were these assailants protecting?’ “Needs serious investigation by @Uppolice,” Vaid wrote.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR