“Karma”: Virat Kohli taunts Sourav Ganguly before refusing to shake hand after RCB defeats Delhi Capitals, Fans refer to old rivalry

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday defeated Delhi Capitals by 23 runs but the match became a topic of intense social media conversations about the action of Virat Kohli. First, Kohli was seen ignoring the former BCCI chief before during the customary hand-shake ritual. And if this was not enough, the former India skipper was seen taunting Ganguly after taking a catch of a Delhi Capitals player during the match. Kohli is currently working with the DC as the IPL franchise’s Director of Cricket.

Kohli scored another half-century to guide his side to a 23-run victory against Delhi Capitals. He was also impressive in the field, holding three catches. After taking Aman Khan’s catch off the bowling of Mohammed Siraj, Kohli was seen walking past the DC dugout to give a long nasty stare to Ganguly, who was seated with the other DV support staff.

And if this was not enough, Kohli ignored Ganguly during the post-match tradition of hand-shake. Ganguly too was seen jumping the queue to avoid the awkward moment with the former India skipper.

Both incidents became dominating topics of social media conversations.

Kohli was removed as Team India’s ODI skipper allegedly Ganguly during the latter’s tenure as the BCCI President. The development had troubled Kohli so much that he was forced to hold an extraordinary press conference to launch an all-out attack on Ganguly. Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma too had written a scathing note on social media.

Kohli had later also stepped down as the skipper of the Test team.

Saturday’s defeat pushed Delhi Capitals to the bottom of the points table.