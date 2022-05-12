Delhi Police arrest Indian Air Force jawan for espionage for ISI; Devendra Sharma was ‘honey-trapped’ by Pakistani woman

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested an Indian Air Force jawan on charges of espionage. The IAF jawan in question has been identified as Devendra Sharma.

Sharma is believed to have been spying for Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.

“It is alleged that an attempt has been made to collect sensitive info related to the IAF from him by first trapping IAF jawan Devendra Sharma in the honey trap. The police have also found some suspicious transactions in the bank account of the accused’s wife,” news agency ANI quoted the Delhi Police as saying.

It’s understood that Sharma was honey-trapped by a woman working for the Pakistani intelligence agency. The IAF jawan had allegedly met the woman on Facebook.

Sharma hails from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The woman he met on Facebook was reportedly using an Indian mobile simcard, which has now been deactivated.

This not the first time an IAF personnel has been caught spying for Pakistan. In 2018, Group Captain Arun Marwah of the Indian Air Force was arrested for sharing sensitive information with two women spies from the ISI.

The officer was in touch with Pakistani women on Facebook, where he became friends with her before he shared the classified information with her via WhatsApp.

A probe by Defence Cyber Agency, Defence Space Agency and a Special Operations Division discovered that Marwah often clicked photos of classified documents related to combat exercises at the Air Force headquarters before sending them to women working for ISI.