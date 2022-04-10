Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 44 runs

Delhi Capitals on Sunday defeated Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders by 44 runs with David Warner and Prithvi Shaw scoring fifties. Warner made 61 from 45 balls, while Shaw was out for 51 in 21 balls.



Batting first Delhi Capital amassed a total of 216-5 in 20 overs. But Kolkata Knight Riders were all out for just 171 in 19.4 overs. Skipper Shreyas Iyer was the top scorer with a knock of 54 from 33 balls. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowler for Delhi Capitals, claiming four wickets. Khaleed Ahmed dismissed three KKR batsmen., while Shardul Thakur took two wickets.

Kolkata Knight Riders continue to occupy the top position in the points table despite today’s defeat. This was their second loss in five matches. Delhi Capitals, in contrast, have only won two matches after playing four.