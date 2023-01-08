“Death of NDTV”: Gautam Adani-owned TV channel faces widespread condemnation for going berserk in promoting industrialist’s interview aired on rival TV

Gautam Adani-owned NDTV is back in news, once again for the wrong reasons. The controversial TV channel is facing widespread condemnation after it deployed its anchors to go berserk in promoting Gautam Adani’s interview, broadcast on a rival channel, India TV. The NDTV’s decision to throw neutrality out of window came days after Adani said that the ‘Lakshman Rekha would not be crossed as far as NDTV’s editorial independence was concerned.



Speaking to a TV channel, Adani had said, “On editorial independence, let me say categorically that NDTV will be a credible, independent, global network with a clear lakshman rekha between management and editorial.”

However, the industrialist was exposed on Saturday as NDTV decided to indulge in blow-by-blow coverage of India TV’s programme involving Adani. Several top NDTV anchors were seen obediently providing every single statement of Adani, made on India TV’s Aap Ki Adalat programme.

As expected, the development became a butt of jokes for netizens on social media with one terming this as the new beginning of the Adani era on NDTV. Others called it a death knell for the editorial independence on NDTV.

NDTV India is sharing a clip from rival channel India TV featuring new top boss. Death of NDTV being made official. https://t.co/0KrYe1CJWF — meghnad 🔗 (@Memeghnad) January 8, 2023

NDTV news advertisement package on Gautam Adani’s interview with Rajat Sharma on India TV’s Aap Ki Adalat. Who would have thought one would see this day! https://t.co/nikPddBLHc — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) January 7, 2023

The real reason why NDTV was acquired. pic.twitter.com/wNnjHgC4O1 — Rants&Roasts (@Sydusm) January 8, 2023

Gautam Adani recently acquired control of NDTV after Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy sold most of their shares in the TV channel to the industrialist. In their joint statement, the Roys had showered praises on Adani implying that the media group was in safe hands after the takeover by Adani.

The development had forced the channel’s star anchor, Ravish Kumar, to resign from NDTV.