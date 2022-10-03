“Qubool hai”: IAS topper Tina Dabi’s ex-husband Athar Aamir Khan marries fiance Dr. Mehreen Qazi in lavish ceremony; fans left awestruck

IAS topper Tina Dabi’s ex-husband, Athar Aamir Khan, has exchanged wedding vows with his fiance, Dr. Mehreen Qazi, leaving fans awestruck. Athar made the announcement about his new relationship status with Mehreen by sharing a series of photos of breathtaking videos.

The caption read, ““Qubool hai” a special song composed for the beautiful wedding ceremony of Athar and Mehreen.”

In the wedding video, both Athar and Mehreen could be seen exchanging the wedding vows as the IAS topper from Jammu and Kashmir pronounced ‘Qubool hai’ three times in accordance with Islamic practice.

It was Mehreen’s turn to first pronounce the magical word, qubool hai, before the qazi before her husband repeated it three times. This was followed by loud chanting of Alhamdolillah (Praise be to Allah).

The short video released by the official photographer hired by the newlyweds showed Athar and Mehreen extremely happy. Both looked stunning in their ethnic Indian attire. The video left fans awestruck as they reacted on social media.

One wrote, “I loved that pen❤🌹” Another commented, “Wow what a cinematography.” “Wow, can’t wait for the release of the final video,” wrote another fan.

In an earlier video, Mehreen was seen to be flaunting her husband’s name on her hand during the mehndi ceremony.

Athar had announced engagement with Mehreen in July this year, making Mereen a household name as she became one of the most searched names on the internet.

Mehreen, who is a practicing doctor and has degrees in medicine from the UK and Germany, has a considerably huge fan following on Instagram.