Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi club Al Nassr for Rs 1,770 crore annual salary

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has officially joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr for a whopping deal, which will see him earn £177m (Rs. 1,770 crore) annually.

Ronaldo, who was recently sacked by Manchester United for giving a fiery interview to a TV channel criticising the club’s management, has signed the agreement with the Saudi side till 2025.

The Saudi football club said in a statement, “History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC.”

The salary offered by Al Nassr to Ronaldo is believed to be the highest earning by any footballer in history. The legendary footballer earned Rs. 5 crore every week during his second stint with Manchester United until his contract was terminated.

Ronaldo was offered a £305m (Rs, 3,000 crore) deal to join another Saudi team – Al Hilal – in the summer but he had turned down the offer saying that he was happy at Manchester United.

Ronaldo represented United in 346 matches during his two stints and scored 145 goals. He had first left United to join Real Madrid. He later joined Juventus before making his way back to Manchester in 2021.

He was recently seen in action representing Portugal in the Fifa World Cup in Qatar. He became the first footballer to score at five different Fifa World Cups with his strike in his side’s opening win against Ghana.