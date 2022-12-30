Cricket world shocked by news of Rishabh Pant’s tragic car accident; PM Modi says he’s ‘distressed’

Both former and current cricketers have reacted in shock to the news of Team India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant suffering a tragic car accident in his home state of Uttarakhand.



Pant was driving his Mercedes Benz car when it hit the divider near Roorkee in Uttarakhand. Pant’s car caught fire, leaving him seriously injured.

The Indian cricket board said in a statement, “Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment.

“The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase.”

The news of Pant’s accident left everyone stunned with even Prime Minister Narendra Modi writing on Twitter saying how the development had left him distressed.

“Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being,” Modi tweeted.

Pant was taken to Dehradun after receiving initial treatment in Roorkee. He’s currently being treated at a private hospital in Dehradun.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Pant’s accident;

Distressed by the accident of renowned cricketer Rishabh Pant. Praying for his quick and complete recovery. Get well soon @RishabhPant17. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 30, 2022

Hope Rishabh is ok!!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) December 30, 2022

Just came to know about about Rishabh Pant's accident in India. Sending many prayers and wishes for you @RishabhPant17. Wishing you a speedy recovery, get well soon brother… #RishabhPant — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) December 30, 2022

Praying for Rishabh Pants speedy recovery. Relieved to hear that he is safe and stable. #RishabhPant — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) December 30, 2022