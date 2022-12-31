“Any shame left?”: NDTV faces widespread condemnation for sharing confidential medical report of Rishabh Pant; angry users hurl ‘Adani TV’ jibe

NDTV is facing widespread condemnation from netizens after it shared the confidential medical report of Team India cricketer Rishabh Pant following his near-fatal accident in Uttarakhand. Angry fans condemned NDTV by hurling ‘Adani TV’ jibes and terming its action illegal.

Pant was travelling in his Mercedez car when it hit a divider in Roorkee. His car caught fire, leaving Pant seriously injured.

Hours later, NDTV took to Twitter to announce that it had accessed the confidential medical reports of Pant as it wrote, “X-Ray Of Rishabh Pant’s Leg After Car Crash, May Have Ligament Injury.”

The media group, which was recently bought by the Adani Group, faced widespread condemnation for its decision to publicly share what’s meant to be a confidential medical report of an individual. One angry user wrote, “WTF #AdaniTV ? Does he not deserve any privacy? Was it really necessary to post the X-Ray? Are you going to post his Urine test and stool test report next? Have you lost your mind?”

Another wrote, “@ndtv now go ahead and post all employee’s last year’s annual health check file/data too. Please, pretty please! @GoI_MeitY @MIB_India – please note violation of personal health data.” “Any shame left with media houses or not ? Everything is for TRP ? Why do put medical records of any individual to public domain without patient’s consent,” commented another user.

Despite hundreds of users slamming NDTV for its illegal action, the media group chose not to take down its controversial post.

Pant was rescued by Haryana Roadways employee Sushil Kumar, who was reportedly driving a passenger bus on the opposite of the road. Kumar and his helper, Paramjeet’ immediately rushed to Pant’s rescue after he saw the 25-year-old cricketer’s car in fire. They were quick to take Pant out of his car.

The cricketer was first rushed to a hospital in Roorkee, Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre, before being shifted to Max Hospital Dehradun.