Controversy over ‘no-ball’ intensifies as Twitter erupts with meme fest against umpire Nitin Memon; Glenn Maxwell posts scathing tweet

The controversy over the alleged no-ball by a Rajasthan Royals bowler against a Delhi Capitals batsman during an IPL match on Friday has further intensified as Twitter with a meme fest targeting umpire Nitin Memon. What has made the matter worse for Memon is a scathing tweet by Australian player Glenn Maxwell, who’s currently playing doe Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Delhi Capitals needed 36 runs from the last over to pull off a sensational win against Rajasthan Royals on Friday. Rovman Powell and Kuldeep Yadav were batting for Delhi Capitals. Powell hit Obed McCoy for three consecutive sixes off his first three balls of the last over of the match. Had Powell hit the remaining three balls to three more sixes, Delhi Capitals would have emerged as victorious in the match.

However, Pant decided to interrupt the match at the end of the third delivery of the final over alleging a no-ball since the delivery that Powell hit for six was above the batsman’s waist.

Much to the shock of cricket fans and commentators, Pant was seen recalling Rovman Powell and Kuldeep Yadav to protest against a ‘no-ball.’ He even sent Pravin Armre to the ground to lodge an official protest.

Delhi Capitals’ Assistant Coach Shane Watson, who was seen advising Pant against his extraordinary behaviour, later said that the decision to recall the players was unacceptable and wrong.

“It was very disappointing to see what happened in the last over…The umpire’s decision, whether it’s right or wrong, we have to accept it. Someone walking on to the field, we can’t accept that. It’s good enough,” Watson said after the match.

Pant too admitted his mistake later.

Meanwhile social media users have been reacting furiously on the controversy. Maxwell tweeted, “So umpires check no balls for front foot every ball, but can’t check a high full toss? Makes sense…”

Other Twitter users used ironic memes to mock the umpire with some even demanding his ouster from the IPL.

