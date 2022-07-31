Congratulations pour in for India’s Golden girl as Saikhom Mirabai Chanu wins first Gold for country at Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Congratulations have poured in for India’s Saikhom Mirabai Chanu after the Golden girl won the first Gold medal for her country at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in weightlifting. The champion athlete also broke the Commonwealth Games records in the competition.



27-year-old Chanu lifted a combined weight of 201kg (88kg in snatch and 113kg in clean & jerk) to set new Games records in all three categories. Earlier Sanket Sargar and Gururaja Poojary had won Silver and Bronze respectively in weightlifting.

Chanu’s Gold was followed by another silver by Bindyarani Devi, taking India’s medal tally to four in the competition.

Industrialist Naveen Jindal tweeted, “She won India’s first Gold Medal at #CWG2018 She won India’s first medal at #Tokyo2020 Olympic Games. Now she has won India’s first Gold Medal at #CWG2022. Congratulations @mirabai_chanu, you have made every Indian 🇮🇳 proud.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter, “The exceptional @mirabai_chanu makes India proud once again! Every Indian is delighted that she’s won a Gold and set a new Commonwealth record at the Birmingham Games. Her success inspires several Indians, especially budding athletes.”

President Droupadi Murmu said, “Mirabai Chanu scripts history by winning weightlifting gold medal, setting a new record in #CommonwealthGames. Her first gold medal for India in the ongoing Games has created a wave of joy & celebration across the country. Well done, Mirabai! India is proud of you & your medals.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote, “Many congratulations to @mirabai_chanu for winning the Gold Medal and setting a new record at the Common Wealth Games at Birmingham. The entire nation is immensely proud! May you shine to even greater heights.”

Speaking after the competition,Chanu said that she had never lifted 88 kg and even tried 90 kg and was so pleased with her performance.