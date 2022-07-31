Bindyarani Devi wins Silver medal in weightlifting, India jump to 8th in medals table at Birmingham Commonwealth Games

India’s Bindyarani Devi has won a Silver in weightlifting in the women’s 55kg category at the ongoing Birmingham Commonwealth Games. her game to secure silver.

Her Silver came immediately after Mirabai Chanu won India’s first Gold medal by breaking the Games records. Earlier, Sanket Sargar and Gururaja Poojari had won Silver and Bronze respectively in weightlifting.

Reacting to her performance, Devi said, “It is my first CWG and I feel very happy about the silver and about the Games record as well.”

With Devi’s medal, India has climbed to 8th in the medals table in Birmingham.

Reacting to Devi’s Silver medal performance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “Congratulations to Bindyarani Devi for winning a Silver medal at CWG, Birmingham. This accomplishment is a manifestation of her tenacity and it has made every Indian very happy. I wish her the very best for her future endeavours.”

Like Chanu, Devi too hails from Manipur.