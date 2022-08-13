Chilling News As Agent Says Salman Rushdie Is On Ventilator

Salman Rushdie’s agent has delivered a piece of chilling news about the celebrated author’s health saying that he was on a ventilator. This came hours after the 75-year-old author was stabbed in his neck and abdomen just before he was readying himself to deliver a lecture in New York.

Journalist Josie Ensor tweeted, “Rushdie’s agent, Andrew Wylie, sent an update on his condition to NYT, saying Rushdie was on a ventilator and could not speak. “The news is not good,” he said. “Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged.”

Earlier, the New York Police Department had revealed the identity of Rushdie’s attacker, who was said to be a 24-year-old man named Hadi Matar, a resident of New Jersey.

Maj. Eugene J. Staniszewski of the New York State Police, said that Matar had jumped onto the stage and attacked Rushdie stabbing on his neck and abdomen.

There’s still no clarity on the motive behind the attack.

Rushdie, the Indian origin author, has written 14 books and was knighted in 2007 by the Queen for his services to literature.