Check Photos: IAS officer Shailbala Martin gets engaged with journalist Rakesh Pathak; follows IAS topper Tina Dabi

56-year-old IAS officer Shailbala Martin has continued to set the internet on fire with her news of engagement with journalist 57-year-old Rakesh Pathak. What has made the alliance so beautiful is that while Pathak is a Hindu Brahmin, Martin is Christian by faith. This is the second marriage for Pathak, who lost his wife in 2015 and has two grown-up daughters from his first wife. As for Martin, this is believed to be her first marriage.

The couple got engaged at a function earlier this month. Photographer Ravi Bansal, who was present at the engagement party, wrote, “And we were there to cover the engagement of this beautiful couple Shachi Pathak and Kavan Antani But apart from our most awaited couple-to-be ,there was one more story to cover ,that we were not aware of. All we knew that at the end of the event there was a surprise.”

Bansal added, “And it takes immense joy to say that the surprise was one that reaffirm our faith in love. And gives serious relationship goals to everyone.

Congratulations to Dr. RakDr. Rakesh Pathak and Shailbala Martin ma’am. It was such a memorable event to witness you two express your love in front of you family and dear ones And your family welcoming you both with open arms. “Out beyond the idea of right n wrong doings, there is a world that have souls like you two.” May you two always be happy and healthy together.”

Martin, who’s currently posted as an Additional Secretary in the General Administration Department of the Madhya Pradesh government, also served as the Municipal Commissioner in Burhanpur, One of her earlier roles was of the Collector, Niwadi.

Martin studied at Holkar Science College in Indore but currently lives in Bhopal.

As for Pathak, he wrote a profound note on Facebook recently describing just how beautiful human being his future wife was. “Not only do we think alike but Shail is also a great human being,” said Pathak.

The news came just days after Rajasthan Cadre IAS topper Tina Dabi announced her engagement with fellow IAS officer Dr. Pradeep Gawande. Tina was earlier married to the fellow IAS topper from 2016, Athar Aamir Khan, but the couple separated last year.