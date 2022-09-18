Chandigarh University girls’ bathroom video leak: Girl’s male accused arrested from Himachal Pradesh amidst growing protests

The police in Himachal Pradesh have arrested the male accused of the girl from Chandigarh University after more protests erupted over the video leak controversy. Videos of over 50 girls while taking bath in the hostel of Chandigarh University were allegedly leaked, triggering widespread protests.

Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police, Sanjay Kundu, said, “Himachal Pradesh Police reacted to request of Punjab Police with sensitivity & professionalism. We nabbed the accused. Congrats to Dr Monika, SP Shimla & her team for great professional work.”

The accused girl had confessed to her crime but said that she had secretly filmed other girls after being told to do so by her male friend in Hiamchal Pradesh. The Chandigarh Police had arrested the girl, who has not explained the reason behind her criminal act.

The girl has been booked under various sections of the IPC and IT Act.

Massive protests had erupted in Chandigarh University after videos of around 60 girls taking baths in their hostels were leaked by another girl student. The police have arrested the accused girl and booked her under various sections of the IPC and IT Act.

Hours later, thousands of students once again took to the streets demanding justice for the girls, who were filmed and their video leaked.

SSP Mohali Vivek Soni, according to ANI, said, “It’s a matter of a video being shot by a girl student & circulated. FIR has been registered in the matter & accused is arrested. No death reported related to this incident. As per medical records, no attempt (to commit suicide) is reported.”

He was responding to reports of several girls attempting to end their lives by suicide.

Kharar DSP Rupinderdeep Kaur Sohi said that an arrest was made last night, adding that more arrests had been made based on leads. “We will share more details later,” she said.

Experts have advised the government to immediately provide counseling to girls whose videos have been leaked to ensure that they resort to drastic steps.