Varanasi court rejects Muslims’ plea challenging Hindu worshippers’ plea in Gyanvapi mosque case

As expected, a Varanasi court has rejected Muslims’ plea challenging Hindu worshippers’ plea in the Gyanvapi mosque case.



The bench of district Judge AK Vishvesh ruled that the suit filed by Hindu worshippers was maintainable as it rejected order 7 Rule 11 CPC plea of Anjuman Committee.

Also Read: Gyanvapi Mosque case: What Justice Chandrachud said after Muslim party’s lawyer accused rival advocate of attempting to gag; Muslims to continue namaz in mosque

The Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee had questioned the maintainability of the suit arguing that Hindu worshippers’ petition was not maintainable by Law (Places of Worship Act, 1991).

Reacting to the verdict, Sohan Lal Arya, the petitioner for Hindus, said that it was a win for the Hindu community. “The next hearing is on Sep 22. It’s a foundation stone for the Gyanvapi temple. Appeal to people to maintain peace,” Arya was quoted by ANI as saying.

Authorities had clamped prohibitory orders and tightened security in Varanasi ahead of the district court order.

In May this year, the Supreme Court had transferred the case from a sessions judge to a district court.

The Supreme Court Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and PS Narasimha had also directed the District Magistrate of Varanasi for making wudhu (ablution) arrangements for Muslims to continue with their prayers inside the mosque.

Immediately after the Hindu party claimed to have discovered a Shivling in the pond used for performing wudhu, a Varanasi court judge had ordered the authorities to seal the mosque premises. However, the Supreme Court reversed the Varanasi court’s order and said that Muslims would continue to offer namaz inside the mosque.

Varanasi is also a constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.