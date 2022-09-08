British Queen under ‘medical supervision’; doctors concerned for her health; Prince Charles, Prince William rush to Scotland

The British Queen has been placed under medical supervision after doctors became concerned for her health in Balmoral in Scotland. Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, along with his son, Prince Charles, has rushed to Scotland.



A statement by Buckingham Palace said, “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.”

The statement added, “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

British PM Lizz Truss tweeted, “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

The House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle on Thursday interrupted a debate on energy to send the Queen and Royal Family his ‘best wishes’ on behalf of all MPs. He said, “She and her family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment.”

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted, “Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon. My thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery.”

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have arrived in Scotland to be with the Queen, while Prince William is on his way to Balmoral Castle.

The 96-year-old monarch has had to cut down on her public engagements in recent months due to mobility issues.

The Queen recently celebrated her Platinum Jubilee to mark 70 years as the monarch.

More recently, she was seen meeting Liz Truss to appoint her as the new prime minister.