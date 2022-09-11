Brahmastra Day 2 Box Office: Karan Johar’s Film Starring ‘Beef Lover’ Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Is Sensational; Collects Rs. 160 Crore

Ranbir Kapoor’s old comments about his love for beef may have landed him in trouble as Hindutva supporters launched protests calling for the boycott of his film Brahmastra, but it has not affected the film’s commercial success at all. If anything, the film has set the box office on fire by collecting more than Rs. 160 crore in the first two days of its release. Brahmastra day 2 box office collection stood at Rs. 85 crore. Karan Johar’s film also starring Alia Bhatt, is all set to smash previous box office records.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who had termed the film a ‘king-size disappointment’ wrote on Sunday, “Brahmāstra is SENSATIONAL at the #BO… *#Hindi* version… *#Nett* BOC…Day 1: ₹ 31.5 cr – ₹ 32.5 cr, Day 2: ₹ 37.5 cr – ₹ 38.5 cr, Final total could be higher… #India biz. National chains are seeing extraordinary numbers…Day 1: ₹ 17.08 cr est. Day 2: ₹ 20.67 cr est.”

Another trade analyst, Ramesh Bala, wrote, “#Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva continues to bring immense joy to the film Industry, theatre owners and audience and received humongous response from audience globally and collects Rs. 160 GBOC on Day 2 (Day 1 – 75 cr + Day 2 – 85 cr ).”

As expected, a jubilant Karan Johar took to Instagram to thank fans for showing love to his latest venture. “The light shines bright… Eternally grateful to the audiences for their Big love,” Karan wrote.

Brahmastra triggered widespread controversy after Hindutva groups called for the film’s boycott by raising old comments of Ranbir Kapoor about his love for beef.

In 2011, Ranbir had said in an interview that he ate beef.”I am a mutton, paya, beef…red meat guy. I’m a big beef guy,” Ranbir was quoted as saying.

Both Ranbir and Alia had skipped their visit to a Hindu temple in Madhya Pradesh as Hindutva supporters staged protests last week. They were there to offer prayers ahead of the film’s release.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had advised Ranbir to be careful about his choice of words during an interview.