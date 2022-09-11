Betting responsible for Team India’s humiliation in Asia Cup? Subramanian Swamy asks not so ‘innocently’

Former BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has sensationally dragged the betting angle into India’s humiliation at the Asia Cup T20 cricket competition.

Known for not mincing words, Swamy asked, “Who are the organisers of the Asia Cup Cricket matches? And why we have been beaten so badly? Betting? I ask innocently.”

Team India led by Rohit Sharma suffered humiliating defeats at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super Four stage. The two defeats killed Team India’s hopes to reach the final, which will be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium.

Team India beat Afghanistan in their last match with Virat Kohli returning to form as he played an unbeaten knock of 122 from 61 balls.

India’s humiliation at the Asia Cup has angered cricket fans up and down the country with many blaming the team management and the BCCI headed by former India skipper, Sourav Ganguly, and Jay Shah, son of Home Minister Amit Shah, for the mess.

A disappointing performance in a smaller tournament such as Asia Cup doesn’t augur well for India’s chances at this year’s T20 World Cup, where they will be expected to beat stronger opponents such as England, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa among others.