Boys harass hijabi teacher by passing lewd comments, UP Police arrest 4 accused

A video of a hijabi teacher being sexually harassed by a group of boys in an Uttar Pradesh school has gone viral on social media. The Uttar Pradesh Police said that they had arrested four boys in connection with the incident and booked them under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act. The video, when shared on Twitter, evoked angry reactions from netizens.



The incident took place in Meerut. In the video, a group of boys could be heard sexually harassing a hijabi Muslim teacher by passing lewd comments. ”

“Ma’am ji, I love you. I love you meri jaan,” a boy could be seen harassing a Muslim teacher, who was seen walking in the premises of the school.

Another boy said, “Oye ma’am, dekh to. Oye ma’am, dekh le.”

The video evoked angry reactions from Twitter users, who highlighted the deteriorating law and order in Uttar Pradesh under the BJP government. One wrote, “This is Ram rajya. These people must be addressing women in their house the same way.” Another commented, “Those who comment after seeing the dress must be from the rotten society because their society has now started stinking.”

Faced with growing anger, the UP Police said that a case had been registered against the culprits. “In connection with the said case, a case has been registered at Kithor police station under relevant sections. Advance legal action is being taken.”

In another tweet, the Meerut Police said that they had arrested four students in connection with the harassment of the teacher and produced them before a juvenile court. They have been booked under sections 354 and 500 of the IPC and 67 of the IT Act.

These boys are accused of sexually harassing the teacher and recording their act in a video.