“Fake…Photoshopped”: Jay Shah, BCCI face ridicule for tweet on Guinness World Record claim

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has once again found himself at the receiving end as netizens ridiculed him for his Guinness World Record claim in connection with an IPL match. Many people alleged the photo of Shah used in the official tweet was fake and photoshopped.

This was after the BCCI took to Twitter to write, “A proud moment for everyone as India creates the Guinness World Record. This one is for all our fans for their unmatched passion and unwavering support. Congratulations to @GCAMotera and @IPL.”

Sharing the BCCI’s tweet, Shah wrote, “Extremely delighted & proud to receive the Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a T20 match when 101,566 people witnessed the epic @IPL final at @GCAMotera’s magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium on 29 May 2022. A big thanks to our fans for making this possible!”

The photo shared by the BCCI did not go down well Twitter users, many of whom mocked Shah and the richest sporting body of India for not employing a professional photo editor. User Neha wrote, “Photoshop? By the richest board of cricket.” User Ahmer Najeeb Satti commented, “BCCI digital media is so outdated and unimpressive. Look at the picture quality used for this post.”

User Anirman Joshi wrote, “Guiness book world record for destroying a talented player’s career and making him warm the benches for years.” User Thalas fan wrote, “But why it’s looking fake.”

The final of the last edition of the IPL between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals was witnessed by more than 101,000 spectators at Narendra Modi Stadium. Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans had emerged victorious in their maiden IPL outing.