Indian paramilitary soldier on Gujarat poll duty kills 2 colleagues with AK-47

Officials in Gujarat say that an Indian paramilitary jawan on Saturday killed two of his colleagues with his AK-47 rifle. The accused solider was on election duty in the state.

“Two paramilitary personnel who were deputed in Porbandar for Assembly election duty died in a clash among themselves. Two more jawans were injured in the incident,” ANI quoted the Porbandar District Magistrate AM Sharma as saying.

These paramilitary soldiers were stationed near Porbandar for the next month’s assembly elections in the state.

It’s not clear what prompted the accused soldier to shoot his colleagues dead and injure the other two. Those injured were rushed to a hospital in Porbandar before being shifted to a hospital in Jamnagar.

Among those injured include one soldier, who has been hit in his stomach, while the other has sustained injuries in his leg.

Gujarat goes to polls in two stages on 1 and 5 December respectively with the counting scheduled for 8 December.