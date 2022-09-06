Has Lalit Modi broken up with Sushmita Sen? Social media erupts with jokes, memes

IPL Founder Lalit Modi has triggered widespread speculations about his relationship status with former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen after he updated his Instagram bio. Speculations on whether Modi has broken up with Sushmita have led to a meme fest on Twitter.

In his new bio on Instagram, Modi has removed the reference to Sushmita. Only recently, the maverick businessman had written, “Finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47.”

However, his new bio on Instagram simply reads, “Founder @ipl20, Indian Premier League.”

Rumours of Modi and Sushmita going separate ways triggered a meme fest on Twitter as users began to share jokes and hilarious posts on the microblogging site.

Me after watching Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen together: pic.twitter.com/cPtclUAJlY — Kartikey (@kartikey__04) July 15, 2022

Internet be like:#LalitModi #SushmitaSen pic.twitter.com/YqhTArRBrg — Unfiltered Indian (@Unfiltered_IND) September 6, 2022

Modi had set the internet on fire in July this year when he shared a series of photos of his holiday in the Maldives with Sushmita and addressed the former Miss Universe as his ‘better half.’

“Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon,” he had written.

Sushmita was called a gold digger by a section of social media users. This had prompted Sushmita to break her silence as she wrote, “Perfectly centred in my being & my conscience…I love how nature merges all it’s creation to experience oneness…and just how divided we are, when we break that balance. 🤗👍

“It’s heartbreaking to see just how miserable & unhappy the world around us is becoming….”

Even actor Priyanka Chopra had come to her rescue.