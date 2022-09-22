Babar Azam’s scintillating century helps Pakistan pull off stunning win against England in second T20I; creates new world record

Babar Azam on Thursday became the first Pakistani player to score two centuries in T20 International matches after his scintillating unbeaten century helped his side pull off a stunning win against England in the second T20 International match.



Batting first, England made 199-5 in 20 overs with skipper Moeen Ali leading from the front with an unbeaten knock of 55 from 23 balls. Ben Duckett contributed with an enterprising 43 from 22 balls.

If England felt confident about their total, they were mistaken as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan came to bat. They added 203 runs in 19.3 overs to secure a 10-wicket win for Pakistan to level the series 1-1. Azam remained unbeaten at 110 from 66 balls, while Rizwan was not out at 88 from 51 balls.

This is the first time that England are visiting Pakistan in 17 years.

Both sides will lock horns once again on Friday to play the third of the seven-match series in Karachi.

“We dropped a big catch as well. The momentum went their way when I bowled my over. They had the momentum and after that they were unstoppable.”

Moeen Ali said after the match, “The pitch didn’t do as much as we thought it would. We batted well and the first 10 overs we bowled OK.

Reacting to Pakistan’s victory, fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi tweeted, “I think it is time to get rid of Kaptaan

@babarazam258 and @iMRizwanPak. Itne selfish players. Agar sahi se khelte to match 15 overs me finish hojana chahye tha. Ye akhri over tak le gaye. Let’s make this a movement. Nahi? 😉 Absolutely proud of this amazing Pakistani team.”

Today’s victory meant that Pakistan established a new world record for the highest chase in all men’s T20s without losing a wicket.