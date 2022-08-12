Author Salman Rushdie, whose book The Satanic Verses triggered global outrage, was attacked when he was on a stage in New York.

Rushdie was attacked just before he was about to start his lecture in western New York. According to a reporter from the news agency, Associated Press, Rushdie’s attacker stormed the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and began punching or stabbing Rushdie as he was being introduced. The attacker is said to have been restrained by those on the scene, reported BBC.

Rushdie’s condition is not known yet.

Rushdie’s book, The Satanic Verses, was banned in Iran in 1988. A bounty of $3 million has been announced on him since then.

