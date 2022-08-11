Kanye West and Kim Kardashian to get together one year after divorce ‘for family sake’?

Rapper Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have reportedly decided to bury their differences and come together one year after divorce. The news of Kanye and Kim planning to reunite comes days after it was reported that the latter had split with her boyfriend Pete Davidson after nine months of dating.



Kim and Kanye have four children from their seven years of marriage, which ended last year. Their children are nine-year-old North, six-year-old Saint, four-year-old Chicago and three-year-old Psalm.

Are Kim and Kanye Coming Together?

Quoting an unnamed source, The Sun US reported that 45-year-old Kanye has made desperate moves to have his ‘one true love’ Kim back in his life to rekindle their romance once again. The rapper has reportedly approached Kim’s sister, Kourtney, seeking her help.

“Kanye still loves Kim. He wants her back and for their family to be together again. Family means the world to Kanye, nothing else matters. He has even reached out to Kourtney who he had been friends with for years, even before he and Kim got married,” The Sun quoted an insider as saying.

Although Kim and Kanye have not reacted to reports of their plans to start a new chapter in their personal life, there are reports that the former ended her relationship with Pete primarily to get reunited with her ex-husband and the father of her four children.

According to another report, Kim and Kanye have always enjoyed a good relationship even after their divorce. Kanye is hoping that Kim’s elder sister would make a compelling case for him to his ex-wife. Kourtney has been a friend with Kanye even before the rapper married Kim.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Some of the fans have noticed that Kim has lately started preferring clothes from Kanye’s label, Yeezy. Only last week, Kim shared a series of photos with her daughters, North and Chicago, while flaunting Kanye’s label, Yeezy. She wrote, “YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ.”