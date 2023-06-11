Australia thrash India by 209 runs to lift ICC World Test Championship trophy

Australia on Sunday crushed India by 209 runs to lift the ICC World Test Championship trophy. Chasing a target of 444 to win the title, India were bowled out in their second innings for 234.

Australia had posted a total of 469 in their first innings. India could only manage 296 in their first innings before Australia declared their second innings at 270-8.

Chasing a record target of 444, India started on a positive note and managed to reach 179-3. With Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease, Indian fans had every reason to feel upbeat about a positive outcome from the WTC final, being played at the Oval cricket ground in London.

However, the Indian team suffered a spectacular batting collapse as they resumed the fifth day’s play. From 179-3, they were soon 224-9. They were eventually bowled out for 234, losing the match by runs.