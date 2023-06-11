Novak Djokovic becomes first player to win 23 Grand Slam titles, beats Casper Ruud 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 7-5 to win French Open; receives adorable note from Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic has become the first player to win 23 Grand Slam titles after he defeated Casper Ruud in straight sets 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 7-5 to win the French Open singles trophy. King of Clay, Rafael Nadal, wrote an adorable note congratulating the Serbian for his record-breaking feat.

With today’s win, Djokovic has also regained the world number one ranking. He has also now become the first man to win all four majors at least three times.

In contrast, the fourth seed Ruud has now lost all three major finals he has contested.

Reacting to Djokovic’s win, Nadal tweeted, “Many congrats on this amazing achievement @DjokerNole 23 is a number that just a few years back was impossible to think about, and you made it! Enjoy it with your family and team! 👏🏻.”

Djokovic’s 23 Grand Slam titles include 10 Australian Open, seven Wimbledon, three US Open and three French Open trophies. The last time he won the French Open title was in 2021. Nadal had pulled out of this year’s French Open due to injury.

Novak Djokovic had defeated the current world number one Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final.