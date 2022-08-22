Atlanta shooter arrested as two victims die

The Atlanta Police Department on Monday said that the shooter, who killed two people and injured two others had been arrested. Earlier, the police had said that three people were shot at in Midtown Atlanta prompting the cops to hunt for the suspect.

Hours later, the police said that the suspect had been arrested even though his identity has not been revealed yet.

The Atlanta Police said in a statement, “On 8-22-2022, at around 1:45 PM, officers responded to a person shot call at 1280 W. Peachtree Street. Upon arrival, officers located two individuals who appeared to have been shot.

“One of the victims has died and the second was taken to the hospital for treatment. While at 1280 W. Peachtree Street, officers received another call of a person shot at 1100 Peachtree Street. Upon arrival there, officers located 1 individual who appeared to have been shot. The individual was taken to the hospital for treatment and has since died.”

The police said that ‘initial information indicates an unknown female is responsible for these incidents.’

“Multiple officers responded to the Midtown area and began searching for the female suspect. It is unclear whether the suspect remained in the area or has left. Investigators are following up on all leads in an effort to locate the suspect,” the statement from the police added.

The police had earlier told residents to not come on on the streets affected by the shooting. But, they later said that they had opened the Midtown area and buildings.