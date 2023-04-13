After asking child to suck his tongue, video of Dalai Lama touching Lady Gaga inappropriately goes viral

Buddhist leader Dalai Lama is once again back in news for the wrong reasons. The controversial Buddhist monk is facing brutal condemnation after a new video showed him inappropriately touching Lady Gaga at a public event. Such was his audacity that even Lady Gaga was left embarrassed as she made desperate attempts to protect herself from Dalai Lama’s advancements. The new video has gone viral just days after the Buddhist monk had to apologise for asking a child to suck his tongue in front of cameras.

In the video, Dalai Lama and Lady Gaga could be seen seated next to each other. Soon, the Buddhist leader spotted Lady Gaga’s ripped jeans with exposed parts of her legs. Dalai Lama leaned forward to touch Lady Gaga’s legs but was blocked by the American singer before he could move further.

Sharing the video, Twitter user Oli London wrote, “Newly surfaced video of the Dalai Lama and Lady Gaga shows the spiritual leader, who is currently facing backlash for sexually assaulting a young boy, tickle and touch Lady Gaga’s legs before she places her hand on his to block him from touching her.”

The emrgence of the latest video evoked more condemnation for Dalai Lama, who’s now being described as a serial offender. One user wrote, “I have a feeling we will start to see more videos. Newly surfaced video of the Dalai Lama and Lady Gaga shows the spiritual leader, who is currently facing backlash for sexually assaulting a young boy, tickle and touch Lady Gaga’s legs before she places her hand on his to block him from touching her.”

Another user wrote, “I see a lot of criticism of the Dalai Lama. Based. 🔥 Not much criticism of the fact that WE ARE THE ONES bankrolling the pedophile & his LARP government. Why are we cool with the government sending our tax dollars to fund the activities of some pedophile in the Himalayas?”

Faced with condemnation for asking a minor boy to suck his tongue, Dalai Lama had to issue a public apology. In his apology, he said that he ‘wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused. The apology said that ‘His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras.’