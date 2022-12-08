The BJP is heading to a historic landslide in Gujarat as the party is expected to win more than 150 seats in a 182-seat state assembly. The Congress is expected to return to power in Himachal Pradesh with a massive majority. Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, which spent crores of rupees on advertisements convincing people that it was going to form its government in Gujarat, may emerge victorious on just five seats in the state.



According to the Election Commission, the BJP is expected to win 154 seats in Gujarat as the Hindutva party appears set to return to power for the seventh time in a row. The Congress, which almost wrested power from the BJP in 2017, may win just 19 seats.

As for BJP-ruled Himachal, the Election Commission data suggests a landslide for the Congress, which is likely to win 38 out of 68 seats in the hilly Indian state. The BJP is expected to win 27 seats.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal has become a butt of jokes on social media as his political rivals shared old videos of fake claims made by the Delhi chief minister. In his alleged choreographed TV interviews, Kejriwal had repeatedly predicted a huge majority for his party in Gujarat and less than seven seats for the Congress.

Kejriwal has often been accused of being the B-team of the BJP, an allegation that he and his party have denied.

We’re very confident that @INCIndia will form govt in Hp but the zero score of @ArvindKejriwal shows how he tried his best to play B-Team to Bjp in splitting anti encumbancy votes both in Gujrat & Hp at the cost of Punjab people’s money thru mega advt campaign! Tight rap for him! pic.twitter.com/W3EESZz7mJ — Sukhpal Singh Khaira (@SukhpalKhaira) December 8, 2022

Election influencing (fuelled by tax-funded #AAP ad cash):@ArvindKejriwal gives in writing that Congress will get 5 seats in #Gujarat (and AAP will win the State).

Thrilled @aajtak anchors say another memorabilia for @IndiaToday Group.

Frame it, keep it.pic.twitter.com/TW8uuhQInB — Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) December 8, 2022

HUGE embarrassment for AAP Kejriwal BOASTED that BJP won’t get >20seats in #MCDElections2022 BJP got >100 seats with only 3% less vote share than AAP that’s

LOST >11% VS over 2020 BJP’s won ALL 3 wards in AAP’s

C0₹₹UPT mins Satyendra Jain’s seat & 75% in Sisodia’s Patparganj pic.twitter.com/ieiyJnfxnV — PallaviCT (@pallavict) December 7, 2022

One thing Arvind Kejriwal ensured in these Gujarat elections is entertainment… pic.twitter.com/d4zz9v0ISn — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 8, 2022