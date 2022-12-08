Assembly elections 2022: BJP sweep Gujarat, Congress headed to huge win in Himachal Pradesh; no takers for Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP

The BJP is heading to a historic landslide in Gujarat as the party is expected to win more than 150 seats in a 182-seat state assembly. The Congress is expected to return to power in Himachal Pradesh with a massive majority. Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, which spent crores of rupees on advertisements convincing people that it was going to form its government in Gujarat, may emerge victorious on just five seats in the state.

According to the Election Commission, the BJP is expected to win 154 seats in Gujarat as the Hindutva party appears set to return to power for the seventh time in a row. The Congress, which almost wrested power from the BJP in 2017, may win just 19 seats.

As for BJP-ruled Himachal, the Election Commission data suggests a landslide for the Congress, which is likely to win 38 out of 68 seats in the hilly Indian state. The BJP is expected to win 27 seats.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal has become a butt of jokes on social media as his political rivals shared old videos of fake claims made by the Delhi chief minister. In his alleged choreographed TV interviews, Kejriwal had repeatedly predicted a huge majority for his party in Gujarat and less than seven seats for the Congress.

Kejriwal has often been accused of being the B-team of the BJP, an allegation that he and his party have denied.

