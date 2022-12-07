India humiliated in Bangladesh, lose ODI series after suffering defeat in 2nd ODI

Bangladesh on Wednesday humiliated India in the second One Day International by five runs and won took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. This is the second embarrassment for Team India after being knocked out of this year’s T20 World Cup competition.

Batting first, Bangladesh posted a total of 271-7. In response, India could only manage 266-9 in 50 overs.

The defeat wasn’t the only bad news for Team India. Skipper Rohit Sharma sustained serious injuries on his thumb and had to undergo a scan during the match.

Speaking after the match, Sharma said, “Honestly, the thumb is not too great. Some dislocation on the finger, but not a fracture, which is why I could come and bat. I think when you lose a game, there are positives and negatives… From 70 for 6 to allowing them to 270-odd was not a great effort from the bowlers. The middle overs and back end are hurting us as it did in the first game.

“We need to focus on what we need to do as individuals but not taking anything away from Mehidy and Mahmudullah. But we need to learn how to break partnerships and that’s something that will hold you in good stead. In one-day cricket, it’s all about partnerships like those guys did it. When you get 50, 70-run partnerships, you should make it 100-120 partnerships. Having said that, we have a lot of things to look at and we need to be a bit brave and take more chances. Few injury concerns and we need to get to the bottom of it.”

Bangladesh captain Liton Das said, “Feeling very happy. Winning the series as captain… It’s a dream come true. I decided that 240 would be enough in Mirpur. We lost six wickets but the way Miraz and Riyad bhai played was outstanding. The wicket played well in the second half and I just changed the bowlers.”

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was declared the Player of the Match.

The third ODI between the two teams will be played on 10 December.